A Celebration of Life for Robert Alexander Kehrer will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday, March 2 at the Katy Depot in Denison. Robert, 51, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 20 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.

Robert was born November 14, 1967 in Pinckneyville, Illinois to Ronald and Carol (Sperry) Kehrer. He graduated from high school in Ventura, California and moved to Denison when he was twenty. On July 26, 2003, he and Wendy Willis were married in Las Vegas. Robert worked as a service consultant at Hoyte Dodge for nearly twenty years. He will be remembered as a simple man, who enjoyed life and time spent with his family. Some of his favorite things included dove hunting, listening to country music, dancing with Wendy, grilling out, and cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

Mr. Kehrer is survived by his wife, Wendy of Sherman; three children, Michael, Madison, and Marisa, all of Sherman; mother, Carol Kehrer of Howe; brother, John Kehrer and wife Tammy of Vermontville, Michigan; and a host of friends and coworkers from Hoyte Dodge. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Kehrer.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019