ROBERT ALLEN FURR
1944 - 2020
Robert Allen Furr,76, of Gordonville, Texas was called to his eternal home on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Robert was born on July 31, 1944 in Cedar Hill, Texas. He worked for the Dallas Police Department for 24 years. He was a pawn broker and owned pawn stores around the area. Robert was a Shriner and he loved to trade stocks. His hobbies were work and travel, he loved spending time with his children and their families.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Furr; daughter, Carla Hergenrather; son, Robert Furr II; son, Daniel Wallace; son, Clinton Wallace; daughter, Jeannine Whitman; eleven grandchildren, adopted father, James Carl Crowley and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his adopted mother, Carolyn Crowley Aunt, Anna Hall and his biological parents.
Due to COVID-19 19 restrictions set in place by the CDC masks and social distancing will be required.
Graveside Services honoring Robert will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Southland Memorial Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Texas. There will be no visitation set due to COVID-19 restrictions. Cremation arrangements for Robert are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Southland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
