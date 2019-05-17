Robert Allen 'Pete' Waldrip born Robert Allen to Jack and Lois in Florence, Arizona on September 16, 1950. To all his family and friends he was always known as 'Pete'. Pete joined his parents and grandparents on May 15, 2019. His family moved from Bells in 1963 and attended Bells ISD where Pete and Pam began dating at the age of sixteen. Pete and Pam have been together ever since. They were married August 29, 1969.

Pete began work at Grayson-Collin Electric Coop in 1970. Pete started as a lineman and retired in 2015 as the Chief Operations Officer. He continued his service past retirement on the GCEC Board of Directors.

Through the years Pete raised cattle and enjoyed riding his horses. He enjoyed watching rodeos, especially team roping events, traveling to many other states and even Canada to watch the sport he loved. Pete's most cherished time was with his family and friends that were dearest too him. He and Pam were blessed with two wonderful sons who have grown into amazing men, sons, husbands, and fathers.

Pete is survived by his wife Pam of forty-nine plus years; and sons David, wife Janice and Jason, wife Jennifer; eight beautiful grandchildren Casey, Mathew, Erin, Laura, Steven, Andrew, Ella, and Brooke; brothers Bill and wife Karen, Johnny and wife Carol, Randy and wife Cathy, and Tommy and wife Janet; and an aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Pete also has a GCEC family that respected and loved him.

Family night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday May 18th at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells on Sunday, May 18th at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Bill Neal, Jr. will be officiating. Pallbearers are grandsons Casey, Mathew, Steven, Andrew, and nephews Jacob and Michael.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on May 17, 2019