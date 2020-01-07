|
POTTSBORO-Robert Lynn Baines, 78, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday evening, January 4, 2020.
He was born Monday, September 1, 1941 to Henry Frank and Elizabeth Lynn (Speights) Baines in Seymour, Texas. Robert attended school in Seymour, Texas then enlisted and served in the U.S. Army for several years.
He was a down to earth and simple person who loved watching war and western movies in his spare time. He enjoyed dining at Long John Silver's and loved to drink unsweet tea.
He is survived by sisters; Anne Weiss of Pottsboro, Donna Walker, Lampasas, Texas; brothers; William Baines of Phoenix, AZ, Ernest Baines of Weatherford, Texas, Nieces, Linda Hewett of Pottsboro, son, Chris Callihan; daughters; Kim, Stephanie, Denise and several grandchildren.
Mr. Baines service was held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9:00am at the Dallas Forth Worth National Cemetery. The services were conducted by Reverend Matt Wilkerson.
Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net and are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020