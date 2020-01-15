Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
ROBERT BARKER


1917 - 2020
Funeral services for Robert Edward Barker, age 102, will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Howard of the Jasper Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at the Dodd City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Michael Lewis, Darryl Lewis, Richard Stein, Bobby Joe Barker, great grandson, Taylor Stein, nephews, Ricky Barker and Ronald Barker.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15th from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to funeral service.

Robert was born August 12, 1917 in Fannin County, TX. to the late Forest E. and Vista Marie (Wade) Barker.

Mr. Barker passed away on January 13, 2020 in Sherman.

He married Mary Lou Tadlock on July 16, 1936 in Honey Grove (Fannin County) and worked as a farmer before moving to Sherman. He was an employee of Line Material Company in Sherman for 25 years before retiring after five additional years with Fisher Controls in Sherman. He was a member of the Woods Street Church of Christ and had attended Grand Avenue Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 80 years, his brother Eugene Roy Barker, sisters, Irene and Emma Lou Barker, daughter, Barbara Ann Barker Lewis and one grandson.

Survivors include three children, Kenneth Wayne Barker and wife Tina of Coppell, TX, Brenda Kay Barker Stein and husband Jack of Temple, TX, and Bobby Joe Barker and wife Annie of Humble, TX, son in law, Walter Lewis of Whitesboro, TX, six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
