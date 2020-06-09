Robert Jonathan Borden, age 56, of Denison, TX died at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife; Kristina Simpson Pelkey, son; Robert Jonathan Borden JR of Texas, sister-in-law; Tracey Colvin, brother-in-law; Eric Colvin, and other relatives and many friends.

The family request all condolences are sent to the home, 111 Lum Lane, Denison, TX.

The family is no planning a service due to Covid 19.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

