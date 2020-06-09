ROBERT BORDEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Jonathan Borden, age 56, of Denison, TX died at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife; Kristina Simpson Pelkey, son; Robert Jonathan Borden JR of Texas, sister-in-law; Tracey Colvin, brother-in-law; Eric Colvin, and other relatives and many friends.
The family request all condolences are sent to the home, 111 Lum Lane, Denison, TX.
The family is no planning a service due to Covid 19.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved