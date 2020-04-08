|
|
|
SHERMAN–Mr. Robert Christopher Godwin, of Sherman, 68, passed away on April 4, 2020 at his residence.
A public visitation will be held at Cravens Funeral home on Friday April 10, 2020 from 10am-6pm.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday April 11th at West Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Godwin is survived by his wife Carol Godwin of Sherman, TX; his son Robert Godwin(Sarah) of Sherman, TX; siblings Mary and Margaret Godwin of San Leandro, CA, Betty Jackson, Vivian Godwin, Christina White, Alexander Godwin Jr. (Maritza), Johnny Godwin, Paul Godwin of Orlando, FL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020