SHERMAN–Robert Christopher Godwin of Sherman, TX entered onto the arms of Jesus on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at the age of 68 at his home. A public visitation will be held at Cravens Funeral home on Friday, April 17th, 2020 from 10am-6pm. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday April 18th at West Hill Cemetery.
Robert AKA "Big Rob" was born on October 12,1951 in Riverside, New Jersey to Alexander and Callie Godwin. He graduated from Jones High School in Orlando, FL in 1969. He later moved to San Francisco, CA and later enlisted in United States Navy. After returning from the Navy, he worked for the U.S Post Office and Alameda Navel Air Station. While living in California he met and married his wife Carol. They moved to Texas in 1991; They began a marvelous life together. Not only was he an immaculate husband, but he was a great father and "Papaw" to his son and grandchildren. Robert accepted Christ at an early age. He is a member Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Sherman, TX. He worked for Weber Aircraft, Kaiser Aluminum and Johnson & Johnson. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved to fish, do wood carving, artwork, watch boxing and the Dallas Cowboys. There are lots of great memories for his kind loving nature and his love for his family. He had a great sense of humor. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts. Robert is survived by his wife of thirty years Carol Trotter Godwin of Sherman, TX; his son Robert Emmanuel Godwin (Sarah) of Sherman, TX; sisters Mary and Margaret Godwin of San Leandro, CA, Betty Jackson, Vivian Godwin and Christina White of Orlando, FL; brothers Alexander Godwin Jr. (Maritza), Johnny Godwin, Paul Godwin (Joyce), Charles Godwin of Orlando, FL; aunt Dica Pressley of Orlando, FL.; nieces Victoria White, Brianna Jackson, Tamarsha Franklin and Raja Godwin of Orlando, FL, Tanishia Lewis, Monica Moran, and LaToya Brown all of Sherman, Liz Moore of Granite City, IL, nephews; John Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Alexander Godwin III, Shim Godwin, Kenneth White, Tyrone White, Troy Godwin, Phillip and Charles Godwin of Orlando, FL, Dominic Trotter of Sherman, and Darryl DeHorney of Hillsboro, OR; Sister-in-law Joyce Trotter DeHorney of Albuquerque, N.M., brother-in-laws Lyndon Trotter (Vanessa) of Sherman, and Rueben Trotter (Peggy) of San Dimas, CA. granddaughters Millie Godwin, Taneia Godwin of Sherman, TX; grandsons Jalen Godwin, Jaxon Godwin, Jeremiah Godwin and Braylon Hamel all of Sherman. A host of cousins and many other relatives and friends. He will greatly be missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Callie Godwin and sister Rosa Godwin. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020