Funeral services for Reverend Robert C. Miller will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Permenter and Rev. Lee Dixon officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time. Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Converse, LA.
Robert was born on December 21, 1932 in Negreet, Louisiana to Rev. Versie Robert Miller and Florie Sibley Miller. He entered into rest on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Sherman, Texas.
Rev. Miller was a minister for over 45 years and pastored churches in Aimwell, Benson and Mansfield, Louisiana. He worked over 40 years at Community Bank and was on the Board of Directors at the time of his death. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren. He graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1952 and graduated from Louisiana College in Pineville with a BA in History and Religious
Education.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 67 years, Jean Brown Miller of Sherman, Texas; son, Larry R. Miller, M.D., PHD and wife, Cecilia of Sherman, Texas; brother, Julius Miller of Ragley, Louisiana; grandchildren, Robert Stephen Miller and wife, Jordan of San Antonio, Texas and Thomas Lee Miller of Sherman, Texas.
Honoring Rev. Miller as pallbearers will be members of the Board of Directors of Community Bank.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019