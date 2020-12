Memorial Services for Robert Louis Carrel, age 87, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Bonham's First United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Dana Coker. Service is under the direction of Wise Funeral Home.A Texan by transplant, he was born February 8, 1933 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Ruth Otelia and Charles William Carrel.The family asks for donations to your favorite charity in honor of Bob.