More Obituaries for ROBERT WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT CHARLES WILSON

ROBERT CHARLES WILSON Obituary
Robert Charles Wilson, age 93, of Pottsboro, Texas, died Wednesday afternoon, April 29, 2020 at Stonebrook Assisted Living and Memory Care. Born June 16, 1927, in McAlister, Oklahoma, he was the son of late Robert Wilson and Charlette (Alexandria) Wilson.
Robert was a retired Dallas firefighter of 25 years, he also was a retired Navy Fireman First class WWII Veteran, Navy Fireman of the Korean War. He loved to play golf, fishing, and hunting, and he was quite the ladies' man.
He was survived by his three children; Duke and Debie Wilson of Pottsboro, Texas, Tom and Christina Wilson of Dallas, Texas, and Katherine and Tim Morton, of Fort Worth, Texas, he many grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Memorial service for Robert Wilson will be held later, due to the extenuating circumstances at this time. To find out where and when the service will be held, we will post it in the Herald Democrat.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 5, 2020
