Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
Rev. Robert D. Colton


1943 - 2019
Rev. Robert D. Colton Obituary
Rev. Robert D. Colton, 75, of Sherman, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Moore Chapel in Denison. Rev. Buddy Cole will officiate. A family visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Robert Colton of North Richland Hills, Jason Colton of Whitewright, Stephen Colton of Rudy, Ark., Kevin Douglas of Knollwood; daughter, Kelley Colton of Van Buren, Ark.; brother, Phillip Colton of Mountainburg, Ark.; sister, Marsha Johnson Colton of Mountainburg, Ark.; and ten grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Center.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 24, 2019
