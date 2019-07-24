Robert Dale Anderson Jr. passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 at his home in Allen, Texas. Rob was a light that could not be dimmed, he was fiercely loved by those around him. Rob was born on July 6, 1970 to Eva and Robert Anderson Sr.

Rob leaves behind three children, Kyleigh and partner Brady Cory, Coleton and Caden Anderson; the mother of his children, Brandi Anderson and partner Ronny Bradshaw; siblings, Stacy Ray and husband Jeremy, Terry Anderson, Sara Dematteis and partner Jessica Dematteis, Jacob Culifer and partner Kirsten Hodge and Amanda Inez-Swift, Dad, Robert Anderson Sr. and partner Chrissy Carroll as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Eva Hayden Harrison.

Robert could be found yelling at a TV screen, typically with a Dallas Cowboys game on it, especially if it was against the New Orleans Saints. If he wasn't watching sports he was dancing the night away with friends, singing songs way too loud and way off key. Rob served honorably for the US Marine Corps for 12 years and would describe those as some of the best years of his life. He loved being at a lake or pool with a beer in his left hand and fireball in the other. He spent a lot of time hanging around 'the creek' with his 'creeky blinders' most often at The Lion and The Crown, making his friends laugh and helping to melt their worries away.

Many people have described Rob as a man with a servant's heart, a jokester and a great friend, but before all else he was a father to three beautiful children who adored their daddy. His little girl 'bookey' who got his bubbly personality and his rockin' dance moves, his son 'colety' who got his big heart and stubborn strength and his son 'turd' who got his giving soul and country style. He was a coach and a cheerleader to all three kids over the years and loved them more than anything in the world.

Rob had a smile that was infectious and that will never be forgotten, but that smile masked the pain he felt inside. If you may be having thoughts of harming yourself please reach out to someone; a friend, a family member or even a stranger. Just seek the help you need. The heartache you leave behind from taking your own life is indescribable. Rob was deeply loved by his family and friends and is greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel in Van Alstyne, Texas on Saturday July 27th at 2 p.m. The family is asking in lieu of flowers for donations to cover funeral expenses. Donations can be made directly to Scoggins Funeral Home.

