Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Robert Dale Anderson Jr.

Robert Dale Anderson Jr. Obituary
Robert Dale Anderson Jr., 49, of Allen, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence in Allen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his children, Kyleigh and partner Brady Cory, Coleton Anderson, and Caden Anderson; the mother of his children, Brandi Anderson and partner Ronny Bradshaw; siblings, Stacy Ray (Jeremy), Terry Anderson, Sara Dematteis (Jessica), Jacob Culifer (Kristen), and Amanda Inez-Swift; father, Robert Anderson Sr. and partner Chrissy Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scoggins Funeral Home.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 25, 2019
