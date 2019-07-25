|
Robert Dale Anderson Jr., 49, of Allen, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence in Allen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his children, Kyleigh and partner Brady Cory, Coleton Anderson, and Caden Anderson; the mother of his children, Brandi Anderson and partner Ronny Bradshaw; siblings, Stacy Ray (Jeremy), Terry Anderson, Sara Dematteis (Jessica), Jacob Culifer (Kristen), and Amanda Inez-Swift; father, Robert Anderson Sr. and partner Chrissy Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scoggins Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 25, 2019