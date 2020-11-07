1/1
ROBERT DALE BARRETT
1956 - 2020
Robert Dale Barrett "Apache", age 64, of Sadler and Windthorst, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 doing what he loved most, cowboying.
An Irish Wake will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 4pm-10pm at the Kourtyard Event Center in Windthorst, TX.
Dale was born August 6, 1956 in Sherman, Texas to the late Carroll Edwin Barrett and Mary Ann Laughlin Barrett and graduated from S&S High School. He was a true cowboy through and through from training horses, working the land, and wagon training. In 1976 on the Bicentennial Wagon Train, he met the love of his life Vickie Veitenheimer and later married on April 15, 1978. He worked with his dad for many years. Dale was a jack of all trades but always said he was not a carpenter. However that didn't stop him from always putting everyone else's needs above his. He always had a spare minute or two to be kind. Dale served as leaders for children in 4-H and living history. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Barrett of Windthorst, TX, and five Children, James Barrett of Cash, Texas, Helen Barrett of Sherman, Texas, Crystal White and husband, Allen of Wellston, Oklahoma, Levi Barrett and wife, Bethanie of Whitesboro, Texas, and Dylan Mann of Jasper, Texas. The Joy of his later years, ten grandchildren, Hailey, Tori, Kaden, Dawson, Micheal, Carroll, Robert, Felix, Ben, and Laine
He is survived by 3 siblings and preceded in death by one son, Ricky.
The family requests memorials sent to Vickie Barrett, 603 Wyatt Road, Windthorst, Texas 76389 to be used for his favorite organizations.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Wake
04:00 - 10:00 PM
Kourtyard Event Center
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 6, 2020
Dale and i went school at s&s
He was a great guy
He loved his mules an cowboy way of life
He will be missed
Lee Neasbitt
Friend
