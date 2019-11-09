|
|
|
Robert Dale Wright, 71, of Gainesville, died Thursday, November 7, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Sandusky. Rev. Rick Carney will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
He is survived by his sons, Rober Wright (Patsy) of Mannsvile, Okla., and James Wright of Gainesville; daughter, Amanda Weaver (Guy) of Pottsboro; sister, Martha Vannoy Beavers; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019