Robert Dewitt Lambert left this world to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He would want us to come together as family and friends to rejoice in his passing, share stories and laugh with one another. He chose to go through life trying to be happy and to spread and share that happiness to everyone. He tried to always be there for everyone and anyone, even if just to pass the time of day. He had a big heart and shoulders and loved helping others. He would go the extra mile whenever he could. He was not perfect, but he tried to live a good Christian life. We will all miss him because we will have a big hole in our lives. I know that he was the laughter and joy in my life. He was my husband – but my best friend the most. He lived a lot of his life with pain, but never again. He knows ultimate peace now and is in pain no more. He fought a good battle to the very end.

Robert was born on July 27, 1949 to Clifton D. Lambert and Ruby Ewalda Clanton. Before he was 2 years old, after his mother leaving and his father's untimely death, Robert was raised by his grandmother, Malinda Bomar Lambert, until he reached the age of 19. He loved his life with her.

Robert chose to serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy. He served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1973 and was discharged honorably. Both his father and grandfather also served in the military.

After his military service, Robert trained to become a firefighter and later an EMT. He worked in that field until he was injured on the job. In the following years, Robert worked as he could in the farming and livestock business. Robert was later able to go to work for Texas Department of Transportation in McKinney as an inspector. He retired from there in 2011 due to health reasons. Robert is survived by his wife, Suzann Hartley Lambert; and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Y. Hartley. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his grandfather, Morrison Dewitt Lambert; and his grandmother, Malinda Bomar Lambert.

A public visitation will be at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, on Sun. May 19th from noon until five. Robert will be buried at D.F.W. National Cemetery on Mon. May 20th with military honors, where they will play taps for him one last time.

Services are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. An online guest registry can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on May 17, 2019