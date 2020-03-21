Home

ROBERT "TATTOO BOB" DIAL

ROBERT "TATTOO BOB" DIAL Obituary
Robert "Tattoo Bob" Dial, age 74, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Dial is survived by his wife, Maggie Dial of Denison, TX; children, Farrah Neal of Denison, TX; Joy Ivey of Pottsboro, TX; Tina Earls of Atlanta, GA; Lee Yabrough of Atlanta, TX and aunt, Olive Odom of Macon, GA.
Mr. Dial was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 21, 2020
