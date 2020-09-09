Robert Don Guy, of Denison passed away on Saturday, September 5th, at the age of 85.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9th at Parkside Baptist Church, 301 North Lillis Lane, Denison. TX. 75020.
Robert Don was born on October 12, 1934 in Colbert, OK, the only son of Albert & Peyton Guy. He made the decision early on to dedicate his life to the ministry. After graduating from Southeastern University, he attended & graduated from Southwestern Theological Seminary and from there went on to serve the Lord in many ways. He served as Youth, Music and Education and Administration Minister, just to name a few. In 1955, he married the love of his life JoAnn, and eventually their three children (Monty, Donna and Christie) traveled and served in churches from Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas eventually serving 16 years at Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo, where he retired as Executive Pastor in 1997. In addition to his love for his church family, he was also an avid pilot. He received his license in 1975 and was able to fly the family and many other friends and colleagues where they needed to go. After that, he wanted to share his love and began to instruct. (He even taught some Aggies to fly). He was a mentor, instructor and co-pilot to many from then on and continued to fly until he was 80 years old. The only thing that exceeded his love for flying were his wife, children and grandkids who lovingly referred to him as Grandpa and Paw Paw.
R Don is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Peyton Guy, son Monty Guy and daughter Donna Guy Francis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years JoAnn Deel Guy, daughter Christie Guy Hill and son-in law Stephen Hill of McKinney, TX, son-in-law Harry Francis of Bryan, TX, daughter-in-law Maria Maresh of Bryan, TX along with his 5 grandchildren Nichole Francis of Round Rock, TX, Trey Francis of Bryan, TX, Baily Hill, Chance Hill and Dylan Hill all of McKinney, TX.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the American Cancer Society
, Parkside Baptist Church or a charity of your choice
in R. Don's honor.
A special thanks to Texas Oncology Center (Dr. Alex Eshan) as well as American Funeral Services (long time family friends) for their help through this journey.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.