Robert Duer Grigg, departed this earth on Friday March 1, 2019.

Graveside service will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman,Texas on Friday March 8th at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Michael Escamilla to officiate.

Bob was Born February 19, 1930 in Amarillo, Texas. The family later moved to Sherman where they resided until 1938 when they bought a small farm in the Bethany community where they still call home. He attended school in Bells and Sherman.

He joined the Navy in 1952 serving aboard the USS Menifee for two years before transferring to the Yokasuka Naval base in Japan until 1956 when he was honorably discharged.

In 1957 he married Maxine L. Blankenship and moved to Oklahoma City, where by the grace of God, they where blessed with a daughter Denise Marie and a son Fred Regan. He was employed at the Cummins Sales and Service. In 1965 they moved back to Sherman. After working at car dealerships for a few years he was then employed by an Air Freight Delivery Service which they later purchased and combined with farming they operated until retirement.

Bob is survived by Denise Marie Taylor and her husband Daniel of Grapevine; her two sons: Christopher and Bryan Ketcham, Fred Regan Grigg and his wife Kathy of Sherman; their three daughters: Meagan, Desirae, and Aliyah. As well as great grand children Camden, Traeston, and Talayah.

He was proceeded in death by his parents C.R. Grigg and Dora M. Grigg and his wife of fifty years Maxine L. Grigg.

"To my friends and acquaintances, ones that have gone before and ones yet to make this journey, thank you for making my life more enjoyable." - Bob