Robert E. Hunter, 71, of Sherman, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman. A public viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. followed by family night at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Hunter; daughters, Barbra A. George of Dallas, Patrice L. Phillips of Denison, Latrice G. Hunter of Denison, Gloria M. Johnson (Lionnell) of Sherman, and Dorothy L. Jones of Sherman; sons, Lindsey D. Knox of Dallas, Robert E. Hunter Jr. of Sherman, and Leo Jones of Sherman; sisters, Betty Roberts, Erma J. Davis (James) of Dallas, Linda Freeney of Dallas, and Cynthia Demmings of Dallas; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019