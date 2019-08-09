Home

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
Sherman, TX
Robert E. Hunter Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Hunter Sr., 71, of Sherman, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman. A public viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. followed by family night from 7 to 8 p.m. at Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Hunter; daughters, Barbra A. George of Dallas, Patrice L. Phillips of Denison, Latrice G. Hunter of Denison, Gloria M. Johnson (Lionnell) of Sherman, and Dorothy L. Jones of Sherman; sons, Lindsey D. Knox of Dallas, Robert E. Hunter Jr. of Sherman, and Leo Jones of Sherman; sisters, Betty Roberts, Erma J. Davis (James), Linda Freeney of Dallas, and Cynthia Demmings of Dallas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
