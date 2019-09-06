|
Robert E. McFadden, 70, of Kaufman, TX died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Christian Care Center in Mesquite.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at LaPrada Church of Christ in Mesquite. Brother Scott Gage and Jeffrey R. McFadden will officiate. A graveseide service will be held at 1 p.m. at Crandall Cemetery in Crandall, TX. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at LaPrada Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Flowers McFadden, children, Jim McFadden (Kim), Catrina Fisher (Brad) and Jeffrey McFadden (Angela); step-children, Laurie Hanley (Shawn), and Robert Flowers (Terri); and eight grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019