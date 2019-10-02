Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Robert Earl "Bobby" Doyle Obituary
Robert 'Bobby' Earl Doyle, 67, of Bonham, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Memorial services are to be determined at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his partner, Jackie Lawrence of Bonham; daughter, Joey Doyle (Texx)of Yantis, TX; sons, Heath Doyle of Royce City, TX, and Beau Doyle (Kim) of Royce City, TX; mother, Rachel Doyle of Bonham; brothers, Ricky Doyle (Cindy) of Hawkins, TX, and Teddy Doyle (Dee) of Bonham; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019
