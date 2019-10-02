|
Robert 'Bobby' Earl Doyle, 67, of Bonham, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Memorial services are to be determined at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his partner, Jackie Lawrence of Bonham; daughter, Joey Doyle (Texx)of Yantis, TX; sons, Heath Doyle of Royce City, TX, and Beau Doyle (Kim) of Royce City, TX; mother, Rachel Doyle of Bonham; brothers, Ricky Doyle (Cindy) of Hawkins, TX, and Teddy Doyle (Dee) of Bonham; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019