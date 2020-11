Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Earl Wilson, age, 71, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his family, wife, Susan Wilson, daughters, Michelle Simpson, Letitia Bartley, Allecia McLeod, and seven grandchildren.

Mr. Wilson was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

