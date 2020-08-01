1/
ROBERT EDDINS
Robert Eddins, a resident of Calera, Oklahoma and beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, left this earthly life and joined his Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020 at the age of 84.
Mr. Eddins is survived by his cherished daughter, Debbie Cummings and husband Ronald of Sherman, Texas, 2 grandchildren, great grandchild.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on August 3, 2020 at the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma with Pastor Jesse West officiating.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
