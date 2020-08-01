Robert Eddins, a resident of Calera, Oklahoma and beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, left this earthly life and joined his Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020 at the age of 84.

Mr. Eddins is survived by his cherished daughter, Debbie Cummings and husband Ronald of Sherman, Texas, 2 grandchildren, great grandchild.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on August 3, 2020 at the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma with Pastor Jesse West officiating.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store