ROBERT EDWARD HUGHES
FORT WORTH–Robert Edward Hughes passed away Monday morning, June 15, 2020. Mr. Hughes was 86.
Born in Sherman, Texas, Bob was the son of Roy E. and Mary Fowler Hughes and brother of Charles E. Hughes. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1952 before attending The University of Texas at Austin where he graduated with a business administration degree. He loved his four years at UT, especially as a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and the Naval ROTC. Bob made many good friends and cherished memories; he was a lifelong avid Longhorn fan!
In 1956, he married Joyce Evans from Fort Worth. Together as newlyweds, they traveled to Yokosuka, Japan for Bob's U.S. Navy commitment where he was an officer for 2 years.
They moved to Fort Worth in 1958 and made Fort Worth their home. Bob began his career as an independent insurance agent with McChesney-Hill and Company and later formed Agents Insurance Services, Inc. He attained the professional designation of Charter Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and served as President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Tarrant County. He was a member of University Christian Church, The Fort Worth Club and Colonial Country Club.
Bob loved traveling all over the world and meeting all kinds of people. His favorite destinations were the British Virgin Islands, Italy, England, France, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and especially Africa. Bob also loved spending time with his family especially if it involved a beach trip!
SURVIVORS: In addition to his devoted wife of 63 years, Joyce, Bob is survived by his children: Melonye Whitson and Jay, Patricia Ryan and Win, Courtney Renaud and Chris, and Bob Hughes and Laura Kay; his grandchildren: Blake Whitson and Lacey, Mary Elizabeth Margolis and Zach, Emily Williams and Garrett, Robert Ryan and Christina, Lucy Presley and Will, Katherine Ryan, Amy Bell and John, Laura Renaud, Claire Renaud, Phillip Renaud, Charlie Hughes, Thomas Hughes, Edward Hughes, Mac Hughes, Grace Hughes, Catherine Hughes; and six great-grandchildren.
Bob considered his greatest blessing and joy to be the success, happiness and love he felt for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to University Christian Church or to a charity of your choice, in his memory.
Arrangements: ROBERTSON MUELLER HARPER Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations, 1500 Eighth Avenue - Fort Worth, Texas 76104 817-924-4233

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 20, 2020.
