Robert Franklin, a long time resident of Denison was called to his heavenly home Monday, July 29, 2019, with his family by his side.
Mr. Franklin was born October 23, 1934 in Navarro County, the son of Robert and Willie Franklin. He married Dorothy Brown, April 24, 1954. He worked for Mrs. Baird's for over 30 years and was known as 'Bob', the 'Bread Man'. Robert was a loving and devoted husband, daddy, and paw paw. He loved the Lord and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Franklin leaves behind his beloved family wife of 65 years, Dorothy Franklin; children, Bobby Franklin (Ronna), Karen Horn (Bill), Lynda Borah (Jimmy), Tim Franklin (Cindy), Rebecca Sloan and David Franklin; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bess Johnston. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Franklin, his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Taylor and Rev. Bobby Franklin officiating. Private interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery. There is no set time for family visitation.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Franklin, Ryan Cummins, Jonathan Horn, Jason Brown, Shaylan Borah, Caleb Alexander and Chad Melton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Southside Baptist Church, 3500 Park Ave., Denison 75020.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019