Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Robert Franklin Obituary
Robert Franklin, of Denison, died Monday, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Taylor and the Rev. Bobby Franklin officiated.
Mr. Franklin is survived by wife, Dorothy Franklin, children, Bobby Franklin, Karen Horn, Lynda Borah, Tim Franklin, Rebecca Sloan and David Franklin, and 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, and sister, Bess Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Southside Baptist Church, 3500 Park Ave., Denison 75020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019
