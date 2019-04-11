Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Tioga Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Fred "Robby" Reynolds


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Fred "Robby" Reynolds Obituary
Robert Fred 'Robby' Reynolds passed away March 22, 2019 at his home in Tioga, Texas. Robby was born April 12, 1962 in Denton, Texas to his parents Edward Reynolds and Barbara McKnight Lintner. He grew up in Tioga, Texas and graduated from Collinsville High School.
Robby was proceeded in death by his mother, Barbara Lintner; his father, Edward Reynolds, his brother Edward DeWayne Reynolds; his grandparents, Dan & Luvena McKnight and Fred & Ruby Reynolds, all of Tioga.
Robby is survived by his son Ryan Reynolds of Houston; brother Dan Lintner and wife Kelly of Tioga; brother Chris Reynolds and wife Elaina ofFlower Mound; brother Joe Reynolds of Tioga; sister Angie Lintner and husband Alan Corley of Highland Village; and brother Ed Reynolds and wife Jennifer of Tioga.
Robby will be remembered for his generous nature, kind heart, and infectious laugh. His soul is now at peace.
Graveside services will be held at the Tioga Cemetery, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. 903-482-5225.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now