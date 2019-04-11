Robert Fred 'Robby' Reynolds passed away March 22, 2019 at his home in Tioga, Texas. Robby was born April 12, 1962 in Denton, Texas to his parents Edward Reynolds and Barbara McKnight Lintner. He grew up in Tioga, Texas and graduated from Collinsville High School.

Robby was proceeded in death by his mother, Barbara Lintner; his father, Edward Reynolds, his brother Edward DeWayne Reynolds; his grandparents, Dan & Luvena McKnight and Fred & Ruby Reynolds, all of Tioga.

Robby is survived by his son Ryan Reynolds of Houston; brother Dan Lintner and wife Kelly of Tioga; brother Chris Reynolds and wife Elaina ofFlower Mound; brother Joe Reynolds of Tioga; sister Angie Lintner and husband Alan Corley of Highland Village; and brother Ed Reynolds and wife Jennifer of Tioga.

Robby will be remembered for his generous nature, kind heart, and infectious laugh. His soul is now at peace.

Graveside services will be held at the Tioga Cemetery, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. 903-482-5225.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019