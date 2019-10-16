|
|
|
Robert Gabriel Garza, 55, of Leonard, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence in Leonard.
A funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Bonham. Father Paolo Capra will officiate. Burial be at Leonard Cemetery following cremation. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Villagran; father, Robert Garza; step-father, Javier Villagran; sister, Mary Chesson; brother, Chris Garza, step-sister, Missy Fields; and step-brother, David Fields.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019