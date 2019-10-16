Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gabriel Garza

Send Flowers
Robert Gabriel Garza Obituary
Robert Gabriel Garza, 55, of Leonard, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence in Leonard.
A funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Bonham. Father Paolo Capra will officiate. Burial be at Leonard Cemetery following cremation. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Villagran; father, Robert Garza; step-father, Javier Villagran; sister, Mary Chesson; brother, Chris Garza, step-sister, Missy Fields; and step-brother, David Fields.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.