Robert Garner, Jr, beloved husband, father, grandfather brother and friend went home to be with the Lord at the age of 59. He fought a good fight at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.

A Celebration of Life for Robert will be at 12 noon Saturday March 16, 2019 at Progressive Baptist Church, 1101 E. Houston St., Sherman, Texas 75090.

On June 24, 1958, Robert was born in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Betty (Martin) Garner, Sr., both parents preceded him in death. He received his formal education at Fremont High School in Los Angeles and moved to South Bend, Indiana, November 1982.

On December 25, 1985, he married the love of his life Evelyn S. Talton and raised two sons: Robert Garner, III (Sonya) and Allen J. Bell Jr. (Markita). He had a host of grandchildren, amongst them, one biological granddaughter, Maya Garner and Kalesha Bell whom he also helped raise and one greatgrandson Keon 'Duke' Bell. He is also survived by three siblings: Sheila Garner, Belinda Garner (Sparks) and Teddy Garner all residing in Los Angeles, California. Robert work ed for Penny Saver Printing Company upon arriving to South Bend. He then took his Graphic Art Design experience to the printing department of Penn in Mishawaka, Indiana.

He found his spiritual home at New Horizons Outreach Ministries for over 15 years before relocating to Sherman, Tx.

In April 2000, he became a faithful member of Greater Harvest North Church under the leadership of Bishop Charles Niblet.

One month prior to Robert's six month stay at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Robert, along with his wife joined Progressive Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Craig Davis, Sr. It was at Progressive that they were both baptized as the team they truly were. Robert truly loved the Lord!

Prior to Robert's short illness he was employed by Magna Fab Southwest for 18 years. When he was not working one could find 'BOB the REAL BUILDER' in his home or garage with a tool or two making something happen for his wife. He was also known as 'Cadillac Bob' and had a strong liking for his many clean Cadillacs, as well as his fast moving Haybusa motorcycles.

Robert loved his family, good music and cruise ships.

Bob is truly missed !

Until we meet again . .

Robert Garner Jr was laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Southbend, Indiana, March 24, 2018.

Special thanks to Progessive Baptist Church, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Magna Fab Southwest, Carrus Rehabilitation, and best friend Todd Jones. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019