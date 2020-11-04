Robert "Bob" Green, a resident of Bennington, Oklahoma, and veteran of the United States Army, passed into his rest on October 30, 2020 at the age of 84.

Family hour will be from 1:00 PM To 2:00 PM November 4th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma before the 2:00 funeral service with Bro. Olin Williams and Bro. Acre Turner officiating. His final resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery in Bokchito, Oklahoma.

Mr. Green is survived by his wife Gaylia; daughters, Beth Cole of Dallas, Texas, Karen Wyatt of Abilene, Texas; son, Bobby Green of Elgin, Texas; four grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Smith of Ward, Arkansas, Patricia Shackleford of Durant, Oklahoma, Beverly Hoard of College Station, Texas, and Mary Meyer of Amarillo, Texas; and also survived by his stepdaughter, Kathy Billings of McKinney, Texas.

At the family's request if you are planning to attend the services for Bob please wear a mask. The funeral service will be available via live stream on our FB page.

