Robert 'Bob' Grigg, 89, of Sherman, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home in Sherman.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Pastor Michael Escamilla will officiate. Visitation will be held from 6: to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by daughter Denise Marie Taylor of Grapevine; son Fred Regan Grigg of Sherman; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
