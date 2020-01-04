Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Center Union Baptist Church
Colbert , TX
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HANDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT HANDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT HANDY Obituary
Colbert, OK- Robert V. Handy, 84, of Colbert, Oklahoma ascended from earth to eternity on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from the Medical City Hospital of Plano following a short illness.
Public visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Center Union Baptist Church in Colbert with Reverend Jimmy Bogan, Host Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas, with full military honors at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professional staff of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -