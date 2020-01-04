|
|
Colbert, OK- Robert V. Handy, 84, of Colbert, Oklahoma ascended from earth to eternity on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from the Medical City Hospital of Plano following a short illness.
Public visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Center Union Baptist Church in Colbert with Reverend Jimmy Bogan, Host Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas, with full military honors at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professional staff of Waldo Funeral Home.
