Funeral services for Robert Horace Tollison, Sr will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday January 25 at Waldo Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service. Mr. Tollison, 86, passed away Saturday, January 18 at Preston Place in Sherman.
Bob was born November 24, 1933 in Wolfe City to the late Clarence and Naomi (Bishop) Tollison. He graduated high school in Spur, Texas and served four years in the US Air Force. In 1952, he and Virginia Barber were married. Bob founded, owned and operated the American Mattress Company in Sherman for many years, beginning in 1960. After he sold his company, he went to work for the Grayson County
Appraisal District and served as Chief Tax Appraiser for 20 years.
Mr. Tollison is survived by two sons, Robert Tollison Jr and wife Linda of Sherman and Danny Tollison and wife Kay of Sherman; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and numerous cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one brother, Gene Tollison; and one sister, Helen Franks.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs at Preston Place, Davita Dialysis, and Hospice Plus for the exceptional care that they provided Bob during his illness. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020