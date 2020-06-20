SHERMAN–A memorial service for Robert Leroy Cunningham will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 24 at Waldo Funeral Home. Mr. Cunningham, 74, passed away Saturday, June 13 at Texoma Medical Center.
Robert was born February 11, 1946 in Charles City, Iowa to Ford and Madaline (Stayner) Cunningham. He graduated from Waterford High School in Waterford, Ohio on 1964 and enlisted in the US Marine Corp on June 18, 1964. He served as a rifleman and was honorably discharged on June 16, 1967. He and Linda Nethery Dobbs were married on October 6, 1989.
Bob worked as a computer operator for many years with various companies in the Dallas area. In 2009, he went to work at Home Depot in Wylie and was there for nine years. He and Linda moved to Sherman in 2018 and he joined the Home Depot in Sherman in 2019. Bob was happiest working with anything made of wood.
Bob enjoyed the quieter side of life and began each day reading his Bible. He had a lifelong love of animals. He enjoyed his family (especially grandkids), friends, a good game of pool, and dancing. He is already missed
Mr. Cunningham is survived by his wife Linda of Sherman; five children, Robert Cunningham and wife Olivia of Corinth, Joanie Cunningham of Fort Worth, Jason Cunningham and wife Cherry of Kennedale, Ryan Cunningham of Grand Prairie, and Brett Dobbs and wife Kelly of Abilene; sister, Charlotte Biehl of Beverly, OH; brother, Ken Cunningham and wife Ruth of Stockport, OH; twelve grandchildren, Gabriella, Olivia, Joshua, Joel, Samuel, Clarissa, Dominic, Zachary, Nate, Courtney, Christina, and Brandon; and one great grandchild, Ricky.
Expressions of honor and love may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org or the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 20, 2020.