Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. HALL

Send Flowers
ROBERT L. HALL Obituary
DENISON- Mr. Robert Lenwood Hall, Sr., age 71, of Denison, died at the Terrace at Denison Care Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Public viewing will be on Tuesday from 10am – 6pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 27, at Trinity Lighthouse in Denison.
Mr. Hall is survived by his children; Sonya Wade, Robert Hall, Jr., Bryan Hall, Shantrell Hall, Shane Hall, Lavar Hall, Robert Hall, III and Mararigtte Hall, 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and brother Ronnie Hall.
Arrangements are in care of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -