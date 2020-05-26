|
DENISON- Mr. Robert Lenwood Hall, Sr., age 71, of Denison, died at the Terrace at Denison Care Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Public viewing will be on Tuesday from 10am – 6pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 27, at Trinity Lighthouse in Denison.
Mr. Hall is survived by his children; Sonya Wade, Robert Hall, Jr., Bryan Hall, Shantrell Hall, Shane Hall, Lavar Hall, Robert Hall, III and Mararigtte Hall, 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and brother Ronnie Hall.
Arrangements are in care of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020