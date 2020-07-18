Robert L. Tiffany, age 94, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Robert is survived by a sister, Deane Fessler of Babcock Wisconsin, many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Mr. Tiffany was cremated according to his wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Robert at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 with Chaplain Vern Ethridge officiating at the VFW Post 2494, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store