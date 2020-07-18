1/
Robert L. Tiffany
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Tiffany, age 94, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Robert is survived by a sister, Deane Fessler of Babcock Wisconsin, many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Mr. Tiffany was cremated according to his wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Robert at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 with Chaplain Vern Ethridge officiating at the VFW Post 2494, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved