Robert Lee Batts passed from this Earth to his Promised Home on Monday, August 31 quietly and peacefully with family close by.
Robert was born on September 25, 1937 in Denison, Texas to Era and Venie Batts. The last of four children, Robert attended Denison schools where he graduated and went on to his first job with Clark TV repair of Sherman. By the age of 20 he began working for Johns-Manville, later JM Eagle, where he would be the longest serving employee in the company's history worldwide with 57 years of continuous employment.
Robert married his childhood sweetheart, Iva Nell Moore, on July 23, 1957. They had three children, Roger, Terry, and Mark. After Iva Nell's passing in 1996, he found his second love in Sylvia Fulce Brown, married, and happily adding to his children Sylvia's children, Chuck Brown and Leslie Banks.
Robert was an active member of the Armstrong Avenue Church of Christ where he served as deacon for many years and oversaw the construction of the Park Avenue Church. As a life-long Yellow Jacket fan, his community service included three terms in the school board where he was integral in a number of bond and construction projects starting in 1984.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Iva Nell, his parents, his brother Era Herman Batts Jr., and his sister Clara Phillips.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia, five children Roger (Stefanie), Terry (Paul), Mark, Chuck (Bobbie), and Leslie (Justin). Grandchildren include Christina Waggoner, Jordan Batts (Megan), Scott Waggoner (Sade), Ashley Batts McQuade (Jerry), Bryan Batts, Simeon Banks, Sadie Banks, Deni Brown, Rayna Brown, Jaxton Brown, Seth Banks, Susannah Banks, Jaylan Brown, and Chloe Brown. Great grandchildren are Maddison, Maci, Myles, and Max from Christina Waggoner, and Levi and Cana from Jordan Batts. Hazel Winkle (sister), Sue Baker and George (sister-in-law), Juanita Swindell (sister-in-law), Gladys Helm and Benton (sister-in-law), and Eugene Fulce and Lynda (brother-in-law)
Family night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at Park Avenue Church of Christ followed by interment at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.