Robert Lee Batts, age 82, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Mr. Batts is survived by his family, wife, Sylvia, five children, Roger, Terry, Mark, Chuck, and Leslie, fourteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sister, Hazel Winkle.

Family night was held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Park Avenue Church of Christ. Interment followed in Cedarlawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

