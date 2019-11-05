|
Robert Lee Holmes, 85, of Bonham, died Friday, November 1, 2019.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Wylie. Interment will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary and visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Cooper-Sorrells Chapel in Bonham.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye Holmes; sons, John Holmes, and Scott Holmes; daughters, Amy Holmes, and Beth Alonzo; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boy's Town or .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019