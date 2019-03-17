Robert Lee "Bob" Sutherland passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home in Burleson, TX.

Bob was born October 11, 1930 to Lester and Daisy Sutherland in Grayson County. He was one of six children. Bob had polio as a child, and was treated at Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas. He never let his weakened right side prevent him from doing whatever he needed to do. He always found a way.

Bob married Floydean Carruth July 28, 1953. They had one child, Sherry. They were married 63 years until her death in 2016. He lived with Sherry and husband Wayne after Floydean's passing. He enjoyed being outside and having flowers, especially yellow ones, and bird feeders in the backyard.

Bob worked in geophysical exploration in the field for many years, requiring the family to move frequently. He was a "doodle-bugger", stirring around in holes in the dirt (in this case with dynamite) to record seismic activity to help find oil. In the late 1960's he switched to geophysical data processing, working with computers that could take up almost a whole room.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Daisy, brothers Jerry and Don, sisters Ann and Ava, beloved wife Floydean, as well as brothers- and sisters- in-law Floyd and Mary and Ann Bob.

Survivors: daughter Sherry and husband Wayne, granddaughter Tara and husband Brody, great grandsons Ryeland and Reid, brother Doyle, brother-in-law Bob, many nieces and nephews on both the Carruth and Sutherland sides of the family, and little dog buddy, Chaco. He will be missed and dearly remembered.

Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.

