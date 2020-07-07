Robert "Bobby" Garland Lemon Jr, 62, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis.
Bobby was born September 2, 1957, the son of Rosemary and Robert Garland Lemon Sr. of California. The family then moved to Texas, where Bobby graduated from Denison High School. He went on to earn a degree in Engineering from Grayson County College.
Bobby worked at Pillsbury in maintenance and engineering for 10+ years, from working night shifts to sweeping floors in order to provide for his family. His favorite pastimes were baseball, golf, and music. As a father, son, brother, and friend, he was known for his intelligence, warmth, and kindness.
Bobby leaves behind his beloved son, Jayson Lemon, daughter, Ashlee Lemon, grandson, Sagan Lemon-Martinez, brother Dennis Lemon, and his dear friend Nettie Gray. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lemon Sr., and mother, Rosemary Simms.
A memorial service will be held July 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Larry Goodwin of Refuge Church will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Bates, Jody Burtis, Bryan Hicks, Clint Evans. Robert Petty, Larry Ellis, Gene Townsend, Rick Perdue, Dewayne O'Bar, and Ricky McVay.
