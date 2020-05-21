|
|
On Tuesday May 19, 2020, Robert M Taber Sr, loving father of 5 children, a military veteran of WW II, Korea and Vietnam, and a dedicated educator of elementary and high school students passed away at the age of 91, two days shy of his 92nd birthday.
Robert was born May 22, 1928 in Forth Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife Marie T Taber, 5 children, Robert M Taber Jr of Granbury, TX, Amelie M Taber of Rockwall, TX , Benjamin O. Taber of Allen, TX , John D. Taber of Dodd City, TX and Jennie Crenshaw of Sherman, TX. He is also survived by his sister Shirley O'Dell of Lake Kiowa, TX. Mr. Taber is joined in passing by his father and mother Oak T Taber and Jennie O Taber, brothers & sisters: Benjamin Taber, Alice Brunton, Julia Scott, Pearl Reese, John Taber, Oak Taber, Naomi Weger, Mary Marks and June Taber.
Robert graduated from Calera Oklahoma High School in 1946 where he led his high school basketball team to the school's first ever appearance in the Oklahoma High School State Playoffs. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Army and upon completion of his initial military obligation Robert earned a bachelor's degree at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma. Following college graduation Robert worked in construction and as a surveyor in Louisiana near Baton Rouge for his older brother Benjamin. When the Korean War erupted Robert promptly re-enlisted in the US Army where he was involved in several combat actions during the war earning a Purple Heart following a major conflict near the Yalu River. After returning home from Korea, Robert returned to work again in the construction business in Louisiana and it was during this time he met his future wife Marie.
Robert decided to re-enlist in the military and joined the newly created United States Air Force as an airman first class. While stationed at Ellington Field Air Base near Houston, TX he earned a master's degree in Education from the University of Houston and later became a commissioned officer, retiring as a Major in 1969 at Perrin Air Base near Sherman, TX. Robert loved learning and education and following retirement from the military he began his teaching career where he was an educator at Fred Douglas Elementary School in Sherman, TX, Sherman High School and Whitesboro Texas High School. During his teaching career beyond mathematics and vocational study classes, Robert spent time guiding and mentoring teens to overcome personal obstacles in order to succeed in life.
He loved the United States of America, second only to his love of his immediate and extended family and close friends.
Visitation: Friday May 22, 2020 7:00-9:00 PM Waldo Funeral Home Family Center
Funeral Service: Saturday May 23, 2020 2:00 PM Waldo Funeral Home Chapel
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2020