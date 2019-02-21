Robert Neal Courtney of Van Alstyne, Texas passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born on November 20, 1941 to James Conley Courtney and Bertha Creecy Courtney in Fort Worth, Texas. He married Paula Ann Watkins on August 27, 1961 and was happily married for 57 years. Robert joined the military in 1962 where he proudly served as a paratrooper in the Army's 101st Airborne Division. After serving in the military, Robert worked at Texas Instruments for 35 years retiring as a manufacturing planner. Robert also served as an Elder for the Tom Bean Church of Christ.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed reading, watching old westerns, and working outdoors. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren show livestock for FFA and attended countless number of their sporting events; some in freezing weather.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Paula of Van Alstyne; daughter Melissa Pool and husband Dwight "Pudge" of Bells; son Steven Courtney and wife Lisa of Howe; sister Becky McElvaney and husband Richard of San Antonio; and brother James Courtney of Whitewright. He has seven grandchildren; Kraig Pool and wife Emily of Lake Park, Iowa; Lyndsey Turner and husband Larry of Bells; Clayton Powell and fiancé Leslie of Vernon; Seth Pool of Bells; Madeline Bono and husband Kyle of Howe; Katy Courtney of Howe; Cade Courtney of Howe; and six great grandchildren.

Robert was a respected and admired man and he was Always a light and true example of how to live a Christian life.

Services will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday at Scoggins Funeral Home with burial to follow at Holloway Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM also at the funeral home. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne. Texas. 903-482-5225