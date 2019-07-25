Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Paul Thompson


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Paul Thompson Obituary
Robert Paul Thompson, age 44, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1974, in Garland. He was a longtime resident of Bells. He passed away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He is survived by his daughter, Khloe Kaye; his mother, Cheri Fussell; his father, William Paul and step-mother, Virginia Thompson; his brother, Josh Oakley; and his sister, Jordan North (Taylor); his niece, Savannah; and many loving aunts; uncles; cousins; and relatives.
Paul graduated from Bells High School in 1993. He married Misty Kaye Sears and they had one daughter, Khloe Kaye. He worked for Frontier Communications (Verizon) for many years. He especially enjoyed golf, baseball, and fishing. He loved to play Texas Holdem and spend time with his friends. He had a kind and loving heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.