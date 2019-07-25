Robert Paul Thompson, age 44, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1974, in Garland. He was a longtime resident of Bells. He passed away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He is survived by his daughter, Khloe Kaye; his mother, Cheri Fussell; his father, William Paul and step-mother, Virginia Thompson; his brother, Josh Oakley; and his sister, Jordan North (Taylor); his niece, Savannah; and many loving aunts; uncles; cousins; and relatives.

Paul graduated from Bells High School in 1993. He married Misty Kaye Sears and they had one daughter, Khloe Kaye. He worked for Frontier Communications (Verizon) for many years. He especially enjoyed golf, baseball, and fishing. He loved to play Texas Holdem and spend time with his friends. He had a kind and loving heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 25, 2019