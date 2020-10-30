Bro. Bob Posey finally got his greatest wish… to get out of this place and go be with Jesus.

Robert "Bob" Dee Posey (Sr.) died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Clyde Cosper Veterans Home in Bonham, TX after a brief illness.

Robert Dee Posey (Sr), "Bob" was born to Tom and Gladys (Sterling) Posey in Tom, Oklahoma September 1, 1933.

TX.

He is survived by: 2 sisters: Irene and Annie; 4 children: Vicki (Ronald) Stone, Texarkana, TX; Robert (Brenda) Posey, Mt. Pleasant, TX; Charlie (Van)Nystel, Kilgore; and Mark (Sandra) Posey, Bonham, TX. 11 Grandchildren, 29 Great-Grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Trinity Baptist Church of Bonham, TX. Saturday, October 31, 2020. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment ceremony by family members at a later date.

Memorial donations in Bob's honor may be made to the First Congregational Methodist Church Mission.

