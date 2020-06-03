DENISON–Robert "Bob" Price, 82, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Bob was born in Kosciusko, MS on April 19, 1938, the son of Robert Wilson and Mildred Lee (Foreman) Price. Bob and Patricia DeGarmo were married in Las Vegas, NV on April 22, 1959. He served in the United States Navy, was an over the road trucker, member of Grayson Bible Baptist Church and volunteered for over five years at the Sherman Shared Ministries. His biggest joy was his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Price of Denison; sons, Randell Gene Price of Richardson and Jesse Thomas Price of Sherman; daughters, Pamela Doris Shirley of Portland, OR, Robin Stafford of Denison and Martha Garcia of Sherman; brother, Chuck Price; sisters, Ann Croteau and Renee Gann both of Sherman; 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Bob was born in Kosciusko, MS on April 19, 1938, the son of Robert Wilson and Mildred Lee (Foreman) Price. Bob and Patricia DeGarmo were married in Las Vegas, NV on April 22, 1959. He served in the United States Navy, was an over the road trucker, member of Grayson Bible Baptist Church and volunteered for over five years at the Sherman Shared Ministries. His biggest joy was his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Price of Denison; sons, Randell Gene Price of Richardson and Jesse Thomas Price of Sherman; daughters, Pamela Doris Shirley of Portland, OR, Robin Stafford of Denison and Martha Garcia of Sherman; brother, Chuck Price; sisters, Ann Croteau and Renee Gann both of Sherman; 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.