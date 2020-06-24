Robert Randall Richardson III – but better known as Bob, Bobby (to his HS friends) or Randy Bob (to his Courthouse friends) - loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, passed from this earth on June 19, 2020 in Pottsboro, Texas. He was 69 years old.
Bob was born April 8, 1951 in Sherman, Texas to Tom and Willie Lee (Doodle) Richardson and attended Sherman Schools until his graduation in 1969. Bob then attended Grayson County Junior College before attending E.T.S.U. (now TAMU Commerce) where he earned his B.S and Masters of Psychology/Sociology degrees. Bob was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity at ETSU and made life-long friends of his KA Brothers. After college, Bob returned to Sherman and became the first Court Administrator for Grayson County Judicial Courts and served in this capacity until 2005. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge # 1342 Andrew Randell with a 32nd degree Scottish Rite. Bob was also instrumental in bringing back the Grayson County Fair serving on the Fair Board for many years, and was pleased with the county's response and the fair's success.
Bob loved all types of outdoor activities including; softball, water-skiing, snow skiing, golf, fishing, hunting, motorcycles and camping. Bob loved music ranging from Buddy Holly to Led Zeppelin, but especially loved The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. He loved history (especially Baseball stats) and American history that fed his devout patriotism. He was a big baseball fan, but especially his Texas Rangers and loved taking his family to their games.
Bob briefly moved to the Hill Country of Texas, but quickly returned home in 2015 for the wedding of his daughter. When Bob returned home, his loved ones noticed he was not himself, and after many visits to physicians it was determined that Bob had Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia. His last years were confusing for Bob and difficult to watch for those that loved him. The family would like to thank the following for their special care, love and dedication to Bob. Sonja Everett, his loving caregiver, who went above and beyond her position until she became like our family. Guardian Hospice, Concord Hospice with his special nurse Christy Vaughan Todd, who cared for him like her own Dad for her best friend and Bob's daughter, Ashley. Donna Buttrill owner of NaNaw's Place II and all of the wonderful staff there that took such loving care of our Dad during his last year. The family would also like to thank his friends that kept up with and visited him regularly in his last years, they were Teresa Pierce, Beverly Parish, Charlie Vaughan, Karl Mentzel, Jana Ball Caylor, Steve Howell, Bill Martin, Mike Carter, James Ervin, and Sandy Freels. Any others that visited we did not name … please know the family is forever grateful for your effort and show of love … he knew you were there and really enjoyed the time spent with him.
Bob was preceded death by his parents Judge Tom W. and Doodle (nee Anderson) Richardson, brother Tom W. (Tommy) Richardson Jr., and son Blake Randall Richardson. He is survived by daughter Ashley Richardson Reiter and husband Justin, grandson Rawlins Reiter. Son Robert R. (Bobby) Richardson IV and grandson Robert R. (Braeden) Richardson V. Step-son Jason Young and granddaughter Averie Young. Sister-in-law Donna Stephenson Richardson and nephew Ryan. Bob is also survived by his loving cousins Dianne Henry Stiff, Robbie Auten, Jim Cleary and Mickle Rolen and their families.
A Memorial Service will beh held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with donations in Bob's name to one of the following organizations.
https://www.bluefieldproject.org/donate/ researching for a cure and treatment of Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia
Scottish Rite for Children Scottish Rite for Children
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.